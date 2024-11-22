Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Themes US Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:HWAY – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Themes US Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $868,230.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38.

