The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $568,100.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $115.11. 7,877,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,997. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 34.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

