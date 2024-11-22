The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 Sells 9,500 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,968.30. This trade represents a 35.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.49. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $205.38.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,627.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $92,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

