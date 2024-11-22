The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Critical Contrast

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The RMR Group and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.34%. Given The RMR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 2.57% 6.40% 4.30% Greenpro Capital -244.59% -119.86% -88.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares The RMR Group and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.3% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and Greenpro Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $897.20 million 0.78 $23.13 million $1.36 16.30 Greenpro Capital $3.48 million 2.73 $1.07 million ($0.86) -1.46

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Greenpro Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

