Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,421.66 and last traded at $1,418.53, with a volume of 56617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,398.75.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 117 shares of company stock worth $121,683. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

