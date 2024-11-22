Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Christine Fox Sells 19,388 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 721,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,761. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 363,217 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

