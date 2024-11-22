TD Securities Cuts Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Price Target to C$0.30

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$0.55 to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
In other Talon Metals news, insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00. Insiders sold 1,333,000 shares of company stock worth $118,220 over the last ninety days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
