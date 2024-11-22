TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Lindsay Mackay Sells 3,520 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Lindsay Mackay sold 3,520 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$246,400.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$70.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.24.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.