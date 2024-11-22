Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TBN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TBN opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Tamboran Resources news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield purchased 12,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $249,970.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares in the company, valued at $45,217,768.48. The trade was a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tamboran Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,687,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

