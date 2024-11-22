T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6,433.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,292 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.48 and a one year high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.