T-Mobile US, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

T-Mobile US has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.