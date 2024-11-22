Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 1,155,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,615,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,113.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares in the company, valued at $990,084.48. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,878 shares of company stock worth $1,378,056. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 147.1% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 22.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 19,307.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.