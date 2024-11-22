Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.