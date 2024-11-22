Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.10. 4,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

