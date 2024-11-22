Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

