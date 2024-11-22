Studio Investment Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

