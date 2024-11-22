Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 439.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, QVR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,731,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,871,244.33. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,094,698 shares of company stock worth $3,876,350,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.