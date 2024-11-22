Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.4 %

STRM opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.15). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.