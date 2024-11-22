StockNews.com Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Buy”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Up 2.5 %

Sanmina stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.