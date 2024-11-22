StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 7.7 %

SSY opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

