StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
