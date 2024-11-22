StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

