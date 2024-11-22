Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $795.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.89.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $24.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $654.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.23. Intuit has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.