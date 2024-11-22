Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $691.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $702.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $426.49 and a 1-year high of $711.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.