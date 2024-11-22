STF Management LP Sells 1,042 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

