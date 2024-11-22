STF Management LP Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

STF Management LP reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

