Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 26,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 37,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The firm has a market cap of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 206.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 60.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

