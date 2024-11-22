SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3086 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRHR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

Get SRH REIT Covered Call ETF alerts:

About SRH REIT Covered Call ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.