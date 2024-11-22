Southwest Airlines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.
Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE LUV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 3,451,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.
LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.
In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 21.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
