Southwest Airlines Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 3,451,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 21.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

