Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Sessa Capital IM L.P.

Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health comprises approximately 3.9% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $105,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 125.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Sotera Health by 556.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

