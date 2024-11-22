Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly Sells 3,000 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,940. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Jennifer Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Mary Jennifer Oreilly sold 2,000 shares of Soluna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $22,960.00.

Soluna Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 55,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

About Soluna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNH. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soluna during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

