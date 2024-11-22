Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) CAO Jessica L. Thomas Sells 3,300 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica L. Thomas sold 3,300 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $39,534.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $80,266. The trade was a 33.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soluna Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLNH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. 248,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.93. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Get Soluna alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNH. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Read More

