Solid State (LON:SOLI) Trading 10.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.64). Approximately 233,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 96,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.48).

Solid State Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.91 million, a PE ratio of 853.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £88,050.60 ($110,853.08). Also, insider Gary Marsh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($120,861.14). Insiders have sold a total of 97,473 shares of company stock valued at $22,156,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

