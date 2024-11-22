Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 32.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.