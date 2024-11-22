SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 213802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1,359.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 264.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.