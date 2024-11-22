SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.42 ($4.65) and last traded at €4.33 ($4.56), with a volume of 182358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.52 ($4.76).

SGL Carbon Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $515.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.04 and its 200-day moving average is €5.96.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

