ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
About ScoZinc Mining
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
