SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 372,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,581,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SciSparc Stock Up 14.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

