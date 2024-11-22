Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 39,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 82,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satixfy Communications stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,115 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 5.15% of Satixfy Communications worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Company Profile

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

Further Reading

