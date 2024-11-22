Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RBRK has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,360 shares in the company, valued at $17,140,812.80. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,462 over the last quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
