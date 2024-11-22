Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$175.05 and last traded at C$174.73, with a volume of 66227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.49. The stock has a market cap of C$246.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,115. This represents a 99.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,959,265 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

