Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 4,187,187 shares traded.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

