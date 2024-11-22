Robert Quartermain Purchases 35,000 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,577,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,368,214.32. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain purchased 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

NYSE DC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dakota Gold by 50.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

