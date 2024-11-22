Robert Dennehy Sells 2,539 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.80, for a total value of $306,711.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,684.80. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

