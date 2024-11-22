Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EPM Q2 Earnings

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 3.4 %

EPM stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.88%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

