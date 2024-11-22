Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 22nd (ACM, ADI, AGR, AHPI, ALGM, AMPH, AMX, ARM, ATHX, AUMN)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 22nd:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME). The firm issued a buy rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX). They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). The firm issued a sell rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). They issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

