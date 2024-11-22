Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 22nd (ACM, ADI, AGR, AHPI, ALGM, AMPH, AMX, ARM, ATHX, AUMN)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 22nd:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH). They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME). The firm issued a buy rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX). They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII). The firm issued a sell rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO). Needham & Company LLC issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). They issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $7.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

