Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.32 and last traded at $215.97, with a volume of 63125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

