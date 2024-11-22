Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,286,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $214.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.10 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

