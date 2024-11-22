Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
