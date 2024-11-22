Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.33. Redwire shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 289,949 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDW shares. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $853.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

