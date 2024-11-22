Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 14153842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Red Cat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Red Cat by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.