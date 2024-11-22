Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 14153842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Red Cat Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of -0.07.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
